JI Chief Siraj-ul-Haq escapes unhurt in Zhob suicide attack on Friday

Siraj was present in Zhob to address public meeting

The attacker was killed

ZHOB: Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Siraj-ul-Haq escaped unhurt in a suicide attack on Friday in Zhob, Balochistan.

4 The attacker was killed 4 JI Chief Siraj-ul-Haq escapes unhurt in Zhob suicide attack on Friday 4 Siraj was present in Zhob to address public meeting

The JI in its official tweeter account said, “Alhamdulillah Siraj ul Haq is safe. He was present in Zhob to address the public meeting. The attacker was killed.

According to reports, the convoy of Siraj-ul-Haq was on its way when it was attacked.

However, according to initial reports, one person was killed and four others were injured in the attack. The injured are being shifted to Civil Hospital

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq was going to address a rally in Zhob when he was attacked.

As per the party sources, JI Chief Siraj-ul-Haq arrived in Quetta on Friday and he was to go to Zhob where the party is holding a public meeting.