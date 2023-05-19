Russia Implements Entry Ban On 500 US Nationals, Including Obama

Russia bans entry of 500 Americans, including former President Barack Obama.

Russian Ministry denies US request for consular access to detained Wall Street Journal reporter.

Decision to deny access is in retaliation to US refusal to grant visas to Russian media.

In response to sanctions imposed by the United States, Russia announced on Friday that it has prohibited the entry of 500 Americans, including former President Barack Obama.

'In response to the anti-Russian sanctions regularly imposed by the Biden administration... entry into the Russian Federation is closed for 500 Americans,' the foreign ministry said, adding that Obama was among those on the list.

In a statement, the Russian Ministry announced that it has denied the most recent request from the United States for consular access to detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on spying charges in March. The ministry stated that this decision was in response to the US's refusal last month to grant visas to media accompanying Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on his visit to the United Nations.

'Washington should have learned a long time ago that not a single hostile attack on Russia will go unpunished,' it added.

On Friday, the United States unveiled a series of punitive actions targeting over 300 entities and individuals, with the goal of imposing consequences on Russia for its military intervention in Ukraine. These measures represent one of the most severe and comprehensive sanction efforts ever undertaken.

