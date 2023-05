Saudi Crown Prince Holds Talks With Ukrainian President Zelensky In Jeddah

Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister met with Ukrainian President in Jeddah.

Crown Prince emphasized Saudi Arabia's support for resolving the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Meeting attended by high-ranking Saudi officials from various ministries.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Prime Minister received President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in Jeddah, where they held discussions on bilateral relations and various shared concerns.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince expressed Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting international initiatives for a political resolution to the Ukraine-Russia conflict and emphasized the kingdom's ongoing efforts to alleviate the humanitarian consequences of the crisis.

President Zelensky, who traveled to Jeddah for the Arab summit, commended Saudi Arabia's significant role in the Middle East and the global arena.

The meeting was attended by several high-ranking Saudi officials, including Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, State Minister and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, National Guard Minister Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, State Minister and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, and Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

