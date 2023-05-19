More Needs To Be Done To Safeguard Players From Online Abuse: Leeds Manager Sam Allardyce

Patrick Bamford received threats on social media.

Sam Allardyce believes the players should be safeguarded.

Leeds are on the verge of elimination rom premier League.

Following death threats made against Leeds striker Patrick Bamford on social media, manager Sam Allardyce believes that more needs to be done to safeguard players.

2 Leeds are on the verge of elimination rom premier League. 2 Patrick Bamford received threats on social media. 2 Sam Allardyce believes the players should be safeguarded.

Following his failed penalty in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle last Saturday, Bamford and his family began to face abuse.

'I'd like the police to do a lot more, but it appears when it comes to social media, they rule the world and can do what they like,' said Allardyce.

'It is why the world is in such a big mess.'

With two games left, Leeds are two points from Premier League relegation.

Allardyce said of Bamford: 'He's been OK; he's obviously extremely upset about the situation. That is in very bad taste indeed.

'He's handled it pretty well; the club gave him the support he needed, in terms of security as well. But it wasn't just about him, it was about his family.

The best way is to go out on the pitch and perform. It would be great if he could score the winner.'

When challenged about the broader effects of social media and technology, Allardyce stated he 'fears' the future, especially with the advancement of artificial intelligence.

'I fear for our lives, as an old timer,' said the 68-year-old.

'For me, it is not a great future, the way we are looking at the world and what we are doing with climate change. I worry for my grandchildren.'