Thomas Frank said club would do anything to support Ivan Toney.

Toney was given a suspension and £50,000 fine.

He can not lay until January 17, 2024.

Thomas Frank, the manager of Brentford, believes that Ivan Toney's future lies with the club and promises that they 'will do everything to be there for him' now that the striker has been given an eight-month suspension from playing football.

0 He can not lay until January 17, 2024. 0 Thomas Frank said club would do anything to support Ivan Toney. 0 Toney was given a suspension and £50,000 fine.

Toney accepted breaking Football Association betting rules and was given a suspension and £50,000 fine.

Prior to January 17, 2024, the 27-year-old will not be permitted to play again.

'I've been in contact with him. He's disappointed and sad about the situation,' said Frank.

'His future is with Brentford, there's no doubt about that.'

Toney's punishment begins right away, but four months before it expires on September 17, he can rejoin Brentford for training.

'We are waiting for the information so we know what we can do. What he's allowed to do, especially for the first four months,' added Frank.

'One thing is for sure, we will do everything to be there for him, support him and be aware of the mental health in it.

'He's made some mistakes, but we need to be there, and want to be there, for him and help him. We just need to know what we are allowed to do.'