Army Dominates National Games Shooting Event

Army continues to dominate the ongoing 34th National Games shooting events, securing three additional gold medals. The Navy also excelled, earning three gold medals in Friday's competitions.

Aqib Latif of the Army clinched the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle prone event, setting a new national record with an impressive score of 621.7.

In the 50m rifle-prone individual event, Navy's Muhammad Usman and Ghafran Adil secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively. The Navy also claimed the gold medal in the team event, with the Airforce taking silver and the Army settling for bronze.

Navy's Mehek Fatima secured the gold medal in the women's ten-meter individual air rifle competition, while Army's Kanza earned the silver medal. In the women's 10-meter team air rifle event, Army claimed the gold, Navy took silver, and HEC received the bronze.

Army shooters swept all three individual medals in the Olympic trap event, with Lieutenant Colonel retired Aamir Iqbal winning gold and Lieutenant Colonel Farooq Nadeem earning the silver medal.

In the Olympic trap team event, Army secured the gold medal, Navy took silver, and Air Force received the bronze.

Furthermore, several national records were broken today in the shooting events of the National Games. Aqib Latif from the Army also set a new national record in the 50m rifle prone event.

Navy's Mahek Fatima established a new national record in the 10m air rifle event, while Kanza set a new national record in the final. Interestingly, Mahek, the previous record holder in the qualifying round, is married to Aaqib, the current record holder in the 50m event. Additionally, Kanza Shahzad achieved a new national youth record during the qualifying round.

In a repeat of the previous edition, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) triumphed over the Army with a 3-0 victory to retain their women's hockey event title at the 34th National Games.

The final match took place on Thursday (May 18), and WAPDA dominated the game, securing a convincing win to claim the championship for the second consecutive time.

In the 33rd National Games, WAPDA had defeated the same Army team to clinch the title. As a result of their successful campaign, WAPDA was awarded the gold medal, while the Army settled for the silver medal.