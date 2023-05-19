Mikel Arteta Says 'Man City Are The Best Team In PL History'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta highly praised Manchester City, referring to them as the greatest team in Premier League history. He expressed pride in his team's ability to compete with City this season, despite City's dominant form.

Arsenal had previously held the top position in the league but lost ground as City embarked on an impressive 12-match winning streak and are now on the verge of clinching the title with just one more win.

“We have shown this season,” Arteta said when asked if Arsenal can be title contenders again next season.

“We're still there, with two games to go we can still be champions against probably the best team in Premier League history.

“For 10 months we're still there. There are two games still to go and we're not going to bottle that for sure.

“It shows the level of this league. That team [City] has the capacity to win 105 to 110 points. They haven't done that this season because of the level of the league and we've been there toe-to-toe for 10 months.”

Arsenal's hopes for a title victory were virtually extinguished with their 3-0 loss to Brighton at The Emirates Stadium on May 14. The defeat pushed them four points behind the reigning champions, having played an additional game.



“What happens next season will depend on what we do, how we evolve and how we start. That prediction is very difficult to do today.

“We can't lose sight of what happened in moments where we weren't at our best or at the level required to be champions and we have to acknowledge that.

“But obviously the team, the players, the club deserve huge credit for how far we've come in the season. There are still two very important games to play.”

The Spaniard believed that he needs to strengthen his squad as he feels that they are not currently ready to compete in European football.

At the level that we want? No. We didn't have the capacity to do that as well with the Europa League so it's part of that evolution,” he said.

“We have made a lot of good steps and strong steps in that journey and we have to continue. That never ends.

“We want to be better and the rest will be better, then the margins will be higher and we have to start to live with those standards and improve and be smarter.”