Government To Provide Training To 1 Million People In Artificial Intelligence

The government of Pakistan has made the decision to provide artificial intelligence (AI) training to one million individuals. As per reports, the Ministry of IT has drafted an Artificial Intelligence Policy and plans to establish a dedicated fund for AI and related technologies.

To support this initiative, the telecom industry will contribute 30% of the annual funding for AI. The integration of AI will extend to primary, secondary, and postsecondary education in the country.

The training in AI will encompass various sectors of the economy, including agriculture, health, education, and industry. To facilitate this initiative, AI centers will be established in key cities such as Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta. These centers will serve as hubs for AI education and development.

In summary, the Pakistani government aims to train one million individuals in AI by implementing an AI policy, establishing a dedicated fund, and integrating AI into education and various sectors of the economy. The establishment of AI centers in major cities will further support this initiative.