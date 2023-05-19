Nothing Phone (2) To Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chip Confirmed By Carl Pei

Nothing confirms Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as the main chip for Phone (2).

Carl Pei, founder of Nothing, confirms Phone (2) will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on Twitter.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chosen based on performance and overall package.

In February, Nothing confirmed that the Phone (2) would be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chip. However, it didn't specify if it was an existing chip or a future one.

A Qualcomm executive initially mentioned the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in a social media post but later edited it to remove the reference.

Nonetheless, we now have definitive confirmation that the Nothing Phone (2) will indeed have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as its main chip.

Nothing founder Carl Pei has confirmed on Twitter that the upcoming Phone (2) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Pei explained that the decision to choose this chip was based on several factors. While the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will provide a performance boost, Pei emphasized that it's not just about speed but rather about the overall package.

'Opting for a Snapdragon 8 Series rather than a 7 Series brings significant improvements across the board, including battery life, network connectivity, and camera capabilities, among others.'

Pei further highlighted that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 stands out for its power consumption and heat management, making it the best choice for the Phone (2).

By using this chip, Nothing ensures that the phone remains affordable while delivering a significantly improved user experience compared to its predecessor, Phone (1).

Choosing the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would have increased the phone's price.

While no other specifications or features of the Phone (2) have been confirmed yet, Carl Pei's involvement gives confidence that more information will be gradually shared as the launch date approaches.