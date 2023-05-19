Iga Swiatek Believes She Is Fit For French Open

Iga Swiatek got injured during Italian Open quarterfinals.

Swiatek is currently world number one.

She had won previous two Italian Opens.

Iga Swiatek, the current world number one, is hopeful that a thigh injury won't prevent her from competing in the French Open title defense.

On Wednesday, the condition forced the 21-year-old to withdraw from her quarterfinal match at the Italian Open against Elena Rybakina.

'We did an examination with the physio afterwards,' said Swiatek.

'It shouldn't be anything serious, so I'm pretty positive that I'll be back soon.'

Prior to retiring against Kazakhstan's Rybakina at 2-6 7-6 (7-3) 2-2, the three-time major champion required medical attention.

During the second set tie-break, Swiatek left the court for a medical timeout while in tears. She later returned with strapping on her right thigh.

The Polish player was in Rome on a 14-match winning streak and had won the previous two Italian Opens.

'For sure I feel tired. I think it was the right decision to stop playing because I felt pain when I was stretching, when I did harder movements,' she added.

'For me, the most important thing is to play it safe and not exploit my body so much in such difficult conditions, after having to play a few matches in night sessions and after midnight.

'I'm happy right now to have few days off because since [a previous tournament in] Stuttgart I wasn't really able to recover with that tight schedule that we have on the WTA.'

The French Open at Roland Garros begins on 28 May.

In a message on social media on Thursday, Swiatek wrote: 'A couple of days off for sure. And booking my flight to Paris, so fingers crossed, please.'