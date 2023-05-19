Ukrainian President Zelensky Accuses 'Some' Arab Leaders Of Ignoring Russian Invasion

Zelensky criticizes certain Arab leaders for ignoring Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the Arab League summit.

This marks Zelensky's first visit to the Middle East since the invasion in 2022.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a Russian ally, returns to the Arab League after being suspended since 2011.

During a speech at an Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized certain Arab leaders for disregarding the severity of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

'Unfortunately, there are some in the world and here, among you, who turn a blind eye to those cages and illegal annexations,' Zelensky told summit attendees, urging them to 'take an honest look' at the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's unexpected visit to the Arab League summit in Jeddah, a coastal city in Saudi Arabia, marked his first trip to the Middle East since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The invitation for Zelensky to attend the summit came directly from Saudi Arabia, rather than from the Arab League as a whole. Saudi officials have not provided any comments or response regarding the matter.

The Arab League summit marked the return of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a strong ally of Russia, who had been suspended since 2011 due to his government's violent crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators that sparked the civil war in Syria.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized the impact of the war in Ukraine on Muslims in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

He expressed gratitude to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and called for unity in freeing people from what he referred to as the 'cages of Russian prison.' Zelensky's trip to Saudi Arabia was facilitated by a French government plane arriving from Poland.











