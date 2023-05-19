Arrests Made In Connection With Shooting Of Police Officer John Caldwell

Two men arrested in County Tyrone over the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

A 28-year-old man apprehended in Omagh, and a 70-year-old man arrested in Dungannon.

Det Ch Insp Caldwell suffered severe injuries in the attack, suspected to be the work of the New IRA.

Arrests Made in County Tyrone in Connection with Attempted Murder of Senior Detective John Caldwell

A 28-year-old man was apprehended during a house search in Omagh, while a 70-year-old man was arrested after a property search in Dungannon.

Det Ch Insp Caldwell sustained severe and life-altering injuries during the attack in Omagh in February. Authorities suspect the New IRA, a dissident republican group, to be responsible for the assault.

Popular PSNI Detective, Det Ch Insp John Caldwell, Critically Injured in Shooting Incident After Coaching Youth Football

Det Ch Insp John Caldwell, aged 48, was left in a critical condition after being shot while loading footballs into his car after a coaching session with a youth team.

The incident, witnessed by school children, has garnered widespread condemnation from political representatives throughout Northern Ireland. With a 26-year career, Det Ch Insp Caldwell is highly recognized within the PSNI and frequently takes the lead in press conferences for significant investigations.







