Biden Administration Imposes Sweeping New US Sanctions On Russia In Targeted Move

The Biden administration has announced comprehensive sanctions against Russia for its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, unveiling the measures during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima.

According to the US Treasury Department, the sanctions target 22 individuals and 104 entities operating in more than 20 countries or jurisdictions.

The new sanctions focus on those attempting to circumvent existing sanctions on Russia, as well as targeting the country's technology sources, energy capabilities, and financial services sector. The measures also broaden the scope of industries that can be subjected to US sanctions.

In addition, the US State Department has taken action by imposing sanctions on more than 200 entities, individuals, vessels, and aircraft, as stated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The State Department's sanctions target numerous officials involved in alleged schemes orchestrated by Moscow to forcibly deport Ukrainian children to Russia and place them in re-education camps. These actions have led to an International Criminal Court warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



