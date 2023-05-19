Murder Suspect In Cash App Founder Bob Lee's Case Pleads Not Guilty

Nima Momeni pleads not guilty to the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco.

Nima Momeni, the tech entrepreneur accused of killing Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco, has entered a plea of not guilty to the murder charges.

Prosecutors claim that Momeni, 38, stabbed Lee, 43, in a premeditated attack on April 4. CCTV footage is being used as evidence, although Momeni's defense lawyer argues that the footage is inconclusive.

The judge has ordered Momeni to remain in custody until the trial. Additional footage reportedly shows Lee seeking help in a deserted alleyway on the night of the incident.

CCTV footage reveals Bob Lee stumbling towards a parked car, lifting his shirt to show his wound, but the vehicle drives away before he collapses. Police discovered Lee unconscious in Rincon Hill with two stab wounds to his chest, resulting in his death at the hospital.

Prosecutors did not provide a motive but presented DNA evidence that challenges the defense's claim of self-defense. A witness stated that Nima Momeni, the suspect, had questioned Lee about his sister the night before the stabbing, raising concerns about her activities.

Momeni's business was reportedly struggling, and acquaintances described him as introverted. Defense lawyer Paula Canny mentioned Momeni's potential deportation to Iran as he is not a US citizen.

Lee's murder initially heightened concerns over crime in San Francisco until police revealed the suspect was acquainted with him.







