77 Cameras Witness Astonishing Cycle Trick, Internet Goes Wild

BMX rider Tim Höfel gained viral attention after sharing a video on Instagram.

The video features his cycle trick captured by 77 cameras simultaneously. Posted on April 18, the video has received nearly 5.6 million views and over 1.1 million likes.

Viewers were amazed by the footage, with many expressing their admiration in the comments section.

“Legends say he is still in the air,” joked an Instagram user. “Does it need 77cams for the shot? I mean a single cam fixed over a sliding gauge can also give the same effect,” wondered another. “Hats off to the editor for that level of work,” added a third. “Imagine having to remove each SD card,” wrote a fourth.

A few said that the result could have been achieved with a 360-degree camera.

Some explained how the 360-degree camera and the 77-camera set-up by Hofel are different. Just like this individual who wrote, “Those who are commenting about 360-degree cameras, can't you see this is the complete opposite????. 360 cam captures all the angles from the center, while here cameras from different angles have to focus on the object in the center.”



