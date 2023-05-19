A Boy Recreates His 10-year-old Moment With His Pet Dog

Patrick Barnes and his beloved pet Quincy captured a video while they were on a road trip.

A boy is so close to his pet dog, that he recreates the 10-year-old moment with his dog as the life span is very short. About 10 years ago, Patrick Barnes and his beloved pet Quincy captured a video while they were on a road trip together in their car. The duo was filled with so much excitement that Patrick couldn't help but let out a loud shout, and to everyone's delight, Quincy joined in too! The adorable moment was incredibly endearing, and as a result, the video quickly spread like wildfire across the internet, becoming viral in no time.

After a decade had passed, Patrick made a decision to recreate that special moment with his pet Quincy. The idea was exciting, but there was some uncertainty about whether Quincy, now 14 years old, would be able to recapture the magic of their previous experience.

It seemed challenging. However, Quincy pleasantly surprised everyone by brilliantly shouting out loud, just as she had done during their memorable road trip together.

“10 years ago on this day, I posted this w/ Quincy. 10 years later, he’s still got it! (Besides that little paw slip ðŸ˜‚) It’s crazy how fast time goes as I remember that day so vividly. Time is a thief!” the video caption reads.

“I can’t believe it’s really been 10 years,” a user wrote.

"What Quincy's beauty routine though...barely aged," another user joked.












