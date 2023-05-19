A Mobile Phone Exploded In A Man’s Pocket

A 70-year old man work in the Thrissur district of Kerala.

The incident happened in the morning at 10 am, when a man named Elias was peacefully sitting on a chair, enjoying his cup of tea at a local tea shop in the Marottichal area. The incident caught the attention of social media users, as visuals of the incident went viral and were also shown on television channels. In the footage, Elias can be seen casually sitting at a table in the shop, sipping his tea and eating something, when suddenly his phone, which was in his shirt pocket, makes a loud sound and bursts into flames.

In a moment of panic, the elderly man quickly jumps up, accidentally knocking over his tea glass, and desperately tries to remove the burning phone from his pocket. Luckily, his frantic attempts prove successful as the phone falls from his pocket onto the floor, allowing him to walk away from the scene unharmed.

An officer from the Ollur police station, responsible for the area where the incident took place, informed PTI (Press Trust of India) that the seventy-year-old man escaped without any injuries.











