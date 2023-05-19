Ayushmann Khurrana's Dubai Concert: Viral Video Of

Play

Global resonance: "Kahani Suno" connects with romantics worldwide.

Ayushmann Khurrana's mesmerizing rendition: Dubai concert video.

Ayushmann's captivating performance goes viral.

Music has a way of transcending boundaries, and the song 'Kahani Suno' by Kaifi Khalil is no exception. This romantic track has touched the hearts of music lovers not only in Pakistan but across the globe. It has become a favourite among die-hard romantics, with its popularity spreading far and wide.

In a video that has taken the internet by storm, Ayushmann Khurrana, the talented actor and singer, can be seen mesmerizing the audience with his rendition of 'Kahani Suno.' The performance, captured during a concert at the Coco-Cola Arena in Dubai, has left fans in awe.

The viral video has garnered immense attention, with fans expressing their excitement and admiration for Ayushmann's talent. The original music video of 'Kahani Suno' has already amassed an impressive 144 million views on YouTube, further solidifying its global appeal.

This captivating video serves as a reminder of the universal power of music to captivate and move audiences, regardless of geographical boundaries.

