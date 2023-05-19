For The Elite Palate: Dare To Taste The 5.2 Lakh Ice Cream Experience?

Play

Japanese company Cellato creates world's most expensive ice cream

Priced at 873,400 Japanese Yen (approx. ₹5.2 lakhs)

Includes rare ingredients like white truffle, Parmigiano Reggiano, and sake lees

In a remarkable feat that has garnered global attention, a Japanese ice cream company named Cellato has shattered records by crafting the world's most extravagant frozen treat.

Priced at a staggering 873,400 Japanese Yen (equivalent to approximately 5.2 lakhs), this opulent dessert is pushing the boundaries of indulgence.

Certified by Guinness World Records, Cellato's creation is a testament to culinary ingenuity, featuring a mesmerizing blend of rare and lavish ingredients.

Among the standout elements is the inclusion of exquisite white truffle sourced from Alba, Italy, commanding a breathtaking price tag of 2 million Japanese yen.

Additionally, the ice cream is enriched with Parmigiano Reggiano, renowned for its exceptional quality, and complemented by the delicate essence of sake lees.

As the scorching summer season unfolds, ice cream continues to reign as the go-to treat for dessert enthusiasts worldwide.

However, with its sky-high price, the question arises: would anyone be willing to splurge on this extravagant delight?

Cellato's unrivaled creation challenges perceptions of indulgence, offering a sensory experience that transcends the boundaries of conventional frozen confections.

For those seeking the epitome of culinary luxury, Cellato's creation represents the pinnacle of taste and sophistication.

With its eye-watering price tag, this extraordinary ice cream has etched its name into the annals of gastronomic history, captivating the imagination of dessert aficionados and setting a new standard for indulgence in the frozen dessert realm.

A Cellato representative told Guinness World Records, 'It took us over 1.5 years to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right. Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it.'

Within a few hours of being shared, this post has garnered an astounding 27,000 likes and attracted numerous comments from bewildered readers. The staggering price of the dessert has left many in awe and disbelief.

An individual wrote, 'I don't understand what's inside the ice cream.' A second added, 'I will never complain about a Mcflurry price again.' 'Oh my God, so costly.'



