How Cadbury Chocolate Wrappers Get Its Iconic Purple Color?

People and kids love Cadbury chocolate, and kids used to enjoy its sweetness and flavor. The chocolate brand became incredibly popular to the point where people would go to stores and specifically request a Cadbury, rather than just asking for a generic chocolate bar.

But did you know how Cadbury choose this iconic purple color? We will reveal how Cadbury actually went to court to secure a copyright for their famous purple color (Pantone 2865c). The Cadbury brand originated in 1831 when a man named John Cadbury began producing chocolates on a large scale. The first sale of Cadbury Dairy Milk took place in 1905.

According to the Royal Warrant Holder's Association, Cadbury was awarded its first Royal Warrant in 1854 and has held a Royal Warrant from Her Majesty the Queen since 1955. Being favored by the Queen is indeed a prestigious honor. The purple color of Cadbury Dairy Milk was reportedly chosen as a tribute to Queen Victoria. However, Cadbury faced a legal challenge when three judges ruled that their distinctive purple packaging could not be registered as a trademark due to its lack of 'specificity'. This legal dispute occurred between Cadbury and its competitor, Nestle.

Nevertheless, even today, Cadbury is renowned for its purple wrapper and delightful chocolate bars wrapped in golden foil.