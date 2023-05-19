Indian Mom's Achaar Adventure With Subway Sandwich Breaks Twitter

Viral Twitter post: Woman enjoying Subway sandwich with achaar (pickle)

Over 2 lakh views in a few days, still increasing

3,000+ likes and numerous comments

A viral Twitter post featuring a woman enjoying a Subway sandwich with achaar has garnered significant attention and engagement.

In just a few days, the post has already amassed over two lakh views and continues to gain momentum.

With over 3,000 likes and numerous comments, it has sparked a lively discussion among users.

In the image that @halitosis4700 shared on the microblogging platform, you can see her mom eating a Subway sandwich with a piece of achaar (pickle.)

In the caption of the post, @halitosis4700 wrote, 'Got my mom a sub, and she's eating it with achaar, peak Indian mom behavior.'

An individual wrote, 'Subway should introduce achari sub.' A second added, 'When 'they' bring out the achaar - it's the politest way of saying 'Kitna beswaaaad hai'' A third shared, 'My mom will remove the salad and stuff And then eat the plain bun.' A fourth expressed, 'Somehow, I find it cute.'



