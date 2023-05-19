K-Pop Band Blitzers Dazzles With 'Naatu Naatu' Dance

Play

K-Pop Band Blitzers Impresses Fans with Dance Cover of Oscar-Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu'.

In a recent Instagram post by hello82, a popular K-pop platform, members of the renowned K-Pop boy band Blitzers showcased their incredible dance skills with a captivating cover of the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu.' The clip shared just five days ago, has taken social media by storm, accumulating an astounding seven lakh views and close to one lakh likes, with the numbers still climbing.

The video opens with two Blitzers members diligently perfecting the signature hook steps originally performed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

As the clip progresses, viewers are treated to a mesmerizing display of synchronized choreography as the K-Pop sensations flawlessly dance to the infectious beats of 'Naatu Naatu.'

The response from fans and viewers has been overwhelming, with comments pouring in from all corners.

Particularly, many Indians expressed their elation in the comment section, expressing delight and pride in seeing their beloved song receive recognition from the global K-Pop community.

The enduring craze surrounding 'Naatu Naatu' shows no signs of slowing down, as various videos related to the song continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

The recent dance cover by Blitzers serves as yet another testament to the song's universal appeal and its ability to bridge cultural boundaries.

With Blitzers' impeccable rendition and their undeniable talent, it comes as no surprise that their video has quickly become a sensation, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more captivating performances from this talented K-Pop group.

'As an Indian, we feel proud and damnnn happyyy,' commented an Instagram user. 'First they came to Pakistan to film a music video and are now dancing to Indian songs, Blitzers are officially our desi boys, I'm claiming them for us South Asians the rest of y'all can back off,' joined another. 'The end is so cute,' added a third. 'OMG, as an Indian K-Pop stan, I love this,' wrote a fourth.







