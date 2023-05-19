King Charles Reigns With Double The Wealth Of Late Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III's wealth is nearly double that of Queen Elizabeth II, according to research.

Queen Elizabeth II had an estimated fortune of £370 million.

While King Charles III has around £600 million.

King Charles III falls short of being the richest person in the UK, but he has amassed nearly twice the wealth of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, according to The Sunday Times Rich List analysis.

While Queen Elizabeth's fortune was estimated at approximately £370 million, King Charles III has managed to accumulate around £600 million, having saved a portion of the Duchy following his divorce from Princess Diana.

An anonymous former aide of the King’s told the Sunday Times: “He became prudent at tucking away some money from the Duchy after that wipeout [the divorce from Diana]”.

The source added that he wasn’t talking about massive amounts of money, “several tens of millions, no more,” they explained.

“There have been suggestions that Camilla brought a good deal of money into their relationship,” the source added, “but that’s not correct”.

Despite his considerable wealth, King Charles III holds a relatively modest position on the Sunday Times Rich List, ranking around 260 among Britain's multi-millionaires.

Royal author Robert Hardman, said: “Our monarchy isn’t as wealthy as many people would believe. I certainly don’t think the King is a billionaire.”

The Sovereign Grant, funded by a portion of the revenue from the Crown Estates, covers the King's day-to-day expenses. In the 2022-23 period, King Charles III is expected to receive approximately £86.3 million. Additionally, as per British law, there is no inheritance tax when assets are passed from a sovereign to another sovereign, which means the King's coffers would have been supplemented by a bequest from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The exact amount he might have received from his father Prince Philip's estate remains unknown, as his will was not made public.



