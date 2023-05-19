Maharashtra Couple Raises Eyebrows With Scooter Bathing Act

Play

Thane Police to take action after viral video shows couple 'bathing' on scooter in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra.

Shared on Twitter, the video gains attention and prompts calls for strict measures.

Video captures woman pouring water on herself and man while riding the scooter.

Thane Police is set to take necessary action following the circulation of a viral video depicting a peculiar incident in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra.

1 Video captures woman pouring water on herself and man while riding the scooter. 1 Thane Police to take action after viral video shows couple 'bathing' on scooter in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra. 1 Shared on Twitter, the video gains attention and prompts calls for strict measures.

The footage captures a man and a woman bathing while riding on a scooter.

Shared on Twitter by user @ItsAamAadmi, the video has garnered significant attention, prompting calls for the authorities to address the matter firmly.

The clip shows a woman and a man with a bucket of water with them. As the man is riding the scooter, the woman can be seen pouring water on them using a mug.

While sharing the video, @ItsAamAadmi wrote, '@DGPMaharashtra @ThaneCityPolice This is Ulhasnagar. Is such nonsense allowed in the name of entertainment? This happened on the busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal. Request to take strict action including deletion of social media content to avoid others doing more nonsense in public.'

In response to a viral video capturing an unusual incident, the Thane police have taken action by reporting the information to the Traffic Control Room, Thane.

The clip, which surfaced on May 15, has already amassed over 4,000 views and garnered significant engagement in the form of likes and comments. The video shows a man and a woman bathing while riding on a scooter, leaving viewers perplexed and prompting a swift reaction from the authorities.

An individual wrote, 'This is why education is important.' A second added, 'All for a few likes & followers. Are they going to show more of their antics together?' A third posted, 'People do anything for fame. Action must be taken.'



