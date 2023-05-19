Neighbors Rescue Mother-Daughter Duo From Flooding In Italy

Play

Fatal flash flooding in Italy; heartwarming rescue video emerges.

Neighbours save mother and daughter from rising floodwaters.

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix canceled due to heavy rain.

Prepare to witness a heartwarming moment that restores faith in humanity. In Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, heavy rain triggered flash flooding, resulting in three fatalities and three individuals reported missing on May 17.

However, amidst the dire circumstances, a video has emerged that brings a smile to your face. As a mother and daughter found themselves trapped in their home surrounded by rising floodwaters, their neighbours courageously came to their aid. While the rescue brings joy, it also highlights the distressing reality that many others may still be stranded in the escalating water levels.

In the video, a distressed woman holding her baby can be seen calling for assistance. Observing her precarious situation, two men bravely swim towards her. One of them takes hold of the baby and carefully navigates through the neck-deep water, while the other supports the woman and guides her across the flooded street. Together, they successfully reach a safe area, ensuring their rescue from the perilous situation.

Reads the caption of the post, “TAKE MY DAUGHTER, HELP!’ (Cesena, Italy): Neighbors jump in to save mother and young daughter from rising flood waters.”

The subsequent tweet by Goodnews Movement read, “Twenty rivers burst their banks in the region this week causing hundreds landslides forcing people in cities such as Cesena to climb onto the roof of their buildings to escape the incoming water.”

Here are some comments from people who watched the video:

Intense rainfall on Wednesday in a drought-affected area of northern Italy caused rivers to overflow. The downpour was significant enough to lead to the cancellation of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, as emergency teams were already stretched thin.

