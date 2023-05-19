Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Spot The Teacup That Fills First In Just 11 Seconds?

There is an intriguing brain teaser given in this article.

You must identify the teacup that will be filled first in the image.

In these types of IQ Puzzles, you must thoroughly analyze the problem.

If you enjoy solving brain riddles and puzzles in your spare time, this brain teaser is just for you! Brain problems give a fascinating twist to a simple riddle, making it more intriguing.

In these types of IQ Puzzles, you must thoroughly analyze the problem and come at an answer utilizing your analytical and logical reasoning skills.

You must think imaginatively to arrive at a solution because the answer will not be right in front of you.

So, we've devised an intriguing brain teaser in which you must identify the teacup that will be filled first in the image.

Puzzle IQ Test: Can you spot which teacup will get filled first in the picture?

​



You must guess which teacup is filled first in the image above. Because it is a simple puzzle, an alert mind can solve it in 11 seconds.

To get to the solution, use a less straightforward method. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser are provided directly below the question, so don't scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the connectors in all of the teacups that will allow tea to be poured into other teacups.

Did you spot the teacup which will get filled first in 11 seconds?

All you had to do in this brain puzzle was look at the connections that would allow tea to flow into the teacups.

In teacup number four, the passage has been obstructed at the start.

Teacup no. 9's path is also stopped towards the end, and teacup no. 7 will not fill up first because the way is obstructed in the middle.

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that teacup number 5 in the image will be filled first.

This puzzle was difficult but simple to solve because it took little time and intellectual capacity. But it really feels good when you get the answer in a matter of seconds.

This brain challenge is just another entertaining method to test your intelligence.

Taking a genuine IQ test, on the other hand, is a solid approach to determine your IQ level.

So, were you able to identify the teacup that will be filled first in this IQ puzzle?