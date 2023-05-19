Snake Found In Desk Drawer: Startling Workplace Encounter

A person in Australia finds a snake sleeping in their desk drawer

Picture yourself having a typical workday, with the anticipation of completing your tasks and heading home. As you reach the end of your work shift, you open your desk drawer, only to be startled by the sight of a slumbering snake inside! Undeniably, this incident evokes a sense of fear and surprise.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 used Facebook to share details about the incident.

​'Snake in bar manager's desk drawer,' they wrote. The boss of a local venue was working at his desk all day, and when it was time to clock out, he happened to open his drawer and had the scare of his life when he discovered there was a snake within!'







