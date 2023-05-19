Unforgettable Dog Reunion: Recreating A 10-Year-Old Moment With Quincy

Play

A 10-year-old video goes viral.

Patrick Barnes and his beloved pet Quincy had captured a video ten years.

The video was posted on Instagram by the user.

Not everyone gets the chance to relive a precious moment with their dogs after a decade due to their shorter lifespan.

However, if such an opportunity arises, it should never be missed. Patrick Barnes and his beloved pet Quincy captured a video ten years ago while on a car trip, filled with immense excitement that led them both to shout out loud. The adorable video quickly went viral.

After a decade, Patrick had the brilliant idea to recreate that special moment. While Quincy, now 14 years old, faced the challenge of reliving the past, she surprised everyone by enthusiastically shouting out just as she did during the memorable road trip with her devoted pet parent.

The video is posted along with the caption, “10 years ago on this day, I posted this w/ Quincy. 10 years later, he’s still got it! (Besides that little paw slip ðŸ˜‚) It’s crazy how fast time goes, as I remember that day so vividly. Time is a thief!”