Unlikely Duo: Jackal And Cobra Unite To Overcome Dry Well Challenge

Wildlife SOS posts video of jackal and cobra trapped in dry well in Maharashtra

Animals form unexpected alliance, refrain from attacking each other

Wildlife SOS and Maharashtra Forest Department conduct 2-hour rescue operation

Wildlife SOS, an animal rescue organization, has posted a video on YouTube featuring a jackal and a cobra trapped in a dry well in Maharashtra.

The video showcases an extraordinary bond formed by the two animals, as they refrain from attacking each other while trying to survive.

Additionally, the footage highlights the efforts of Wildlife SOS in aiding the creatures and successfully freeing them from the challenging predicament. The video has gained significant attention online.

“In an unusual incident, a Spectacled cobra and a Golden jackal were found trapped together in a 25-foot-deep dry well. The incident took place in Rajuri village, situated in Junnar taluka of Maharashtra,” the organization wrote. In the next few lines, they added more details about the rescue mission.

“Against their natural instincts, the two animals formed an unexpected alliance till help arrived. They were successfully rescued by Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department in a 2-hour-long operation, following which they were released back into the wild,” they explained.

Since its upload on May 15, the video has garnered nearly 6,000 views, with the numbers steadily rising.

Furthermore, the video's release has sparked a wave of appreciative comments from viewers who were moved by the remarkable footage.

“You are heroes. Thank you for saving both of them safely. What a tricky situation - you handled it like champions!” posted a YouTube user. “Thank you for rescuing both animals without getting bit by both. You all are real heroes,” shared another. “This has all the components to become a well-told fable. Surely there is a moral story hidden within this scenario. The conundrum of two enemies trapped in a cave” expressed a third. “Thank you for your endless hard work,” commented a fourth. “How did the snake handler do it though?? Scary! lol Thank you for saving those precious creatures,” wrote a fifth.



