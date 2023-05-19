Venomous Surprise: Snake Snoozes In Bar Manager's Drawer

Bar manager in Australia finds snake sleeping in desk drawer

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shares incident on social media

Post receives over 1,000 likes and multiple comments

In a startling incident in Australia, a bar manager had a spine-chilling surprise when he discovered a slumbering snake inside his desk drawer. The shocking encounter was later shared on social media by a professional snake catcher.

0 Post receives over 1,000 likes and multiple comments 0 Bar manager in Australia finds snake sleeping in desk drawer 0 Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shares incident on social media

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 took to Facebook to share about the incident. They wrote, 'Snake in a bar manager's desk drawer. The manager of a local venue was working at his desk all day, and at clock off, he happened to open his draw and got the absolute fright of his life when he saw there was a snake inside!'

A recent post, shared just hours ago, has garnered over 1,000 likes and numerous comments from engaged users.

An individual wrote, 'It looks so comfy all curled up snoozing.' A second added, 'That will be the same day I quit, lol.' A third posted, 'That is so cute! Little carpet python.' A fourth joked, 'It's one way to stop others in the office flogging your stapler.