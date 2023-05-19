Women And Man Takes Bath On The Road While Riding The Bike

A video recently appeared on internet, when heat stroke rising in various parts of India.

In Maharashtra, a man and woman were spotted taking a bath in the middle of the road while riding a bike. A video recently appeared on the internet, when heat stroke rising in various parts of India. The video quickly gained popularity and went viral, with many people calling for action to be taken against the couple featured in the clip.

According to a video that went viral and was shared on Twitter, an unusual incident occurred at Ulhasnagar's Sector 17 main signal. The video shows a man and a woman taking a bath while sitting on a scooter in the middle of the road.

The woman had a bucket in front of her and was pouring water on both herself and the man, while other commuters watched. Later in the video, the man and woman are seen continuing to bathe while riding the scooter.

'This is Ulhasnagar. Is such nonsense allowed in the name of entertainment? This happened on the busy Ulhasnagar Sec-17 main signal. Request to take strict action including deletion of social media content to avoid others doing more nonsense in public,' read the caption of the post.

Thane City Police took cognizance of the video and replied to the post in Marathi. 'Your information has been reported to Traffic Control Room, Thane for necessary action,' the police department wrote.















