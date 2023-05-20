Instagram's Hidden App To Compete With Elon Musk's Twitter

Instagram is developing a text-based app to compete with Twitter, as reported by Bloomberg.

The app is currently being tested with celebrities and influencers.

Some creators have had access to the app for months, according to insiders.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Instagram, which is owned by Meta, is preparing to launch a text-based app to compete with Twitter.

Insiders familiar with the matter revealed that the company is currently conducting app tests with renowned celebrities and influencers.

One of the sources informed Bloomberg that the project has been accessible to a select group of creators for several months.

Lia Haberman, a social and influencer marketing instructor at UCLA, commented on the upcoming platform, stating that it would be separate from Instagram but could offer users the option to connect their accounts.

Haberman further mentioned that the app is expected to be released as early as June of this year.

She provided a brief overview of the new app, suggesting that it may incorporate features found in other Twitter competitors like Mastodon.

Following Elon Musk's eventful involvement with Twitter, which led to significant changes in the platform, including the introduction of paid subscriptions, users have begun seeking alternative options.

'Historically, we know Meta likes to sample and recreate features from other apps and third-party tools based on what they anticipate being popular with their users,' noted Haberman.

She also highlighted Musk's aspirations to transform Twitter into an 'everything app,' encompassing a range of features beyond informational posts.

'Based on Meta’s track record of borrowing from other platforms, it’s much more likely they’ll get there first by consolidating all these experiences they’re building,' added Haberman.