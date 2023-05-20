Controversy Erupts As Australian Police Withhold Video Of 95-Year-Old's Tasering

Australian police withhold bodycam footage of tasering incident involving a 95-year-old woman with dementia.

Clare Nowland remains critically injured after being shot with a stun gun during the confrontation.

Police responded to reports of Nowland allegedly armed with a knife at the nursing home.

Australian police have declined to release bodycam footage of an officer tasering a 95-year-old woman with dementia inside her nursing home, according to a state police chief's statement on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Clare Nowland, remains in critical condition in the hospital after being shot with an electronic stun gun during a confrontation that garnered significant attention both in Australia and internationally.

Police were called to Yallambee Lodge in southern New South Wales after nursing home staff reported that the woman was allegedly armed with a knife.

According to the police, they urged Clare Nowland to drop the serrated steak knife before she approached them slowly with the assistance of a walking frame, leading one officer to deploy a taser.

When asked about the demand for the release of police bodycam footage, New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb questioned the need for it, stating that she had only heard the audio from the recording and did not find it necessary to view it herself.

Webb mentioned legislative requirements regarding surveillance devices and stated that the footage would not be released unless there is a suitable process in place. The investigation into the incident involving the taser deployment is expected to take time.

Karen Webb, the New South Wales police commissioner, assured that the investigation into the tasering incident would follow the appropriate procedures. The condition of Clare Nowland, who has a large family, remains uncertain, and Webb expressed her condolences to the family while emphasizing the importance of providing answers to their questions.

The police chief stressed the need to rely on facts and avoid speculation to maintain the integrity of the investigation. Webb acknowledged the rarity of police being called to a nursing home and suggested the possibility of better equipping officers to handle situations involving dementia patients.

David Shoebridge, a state senator for the Greens, demanded the release of the body-worn video footage and joined other colleagues in urging the police and government to obtain the family's consent for its release.

He emphasized the public's right to know the actions taken by the police and called for transparency in the inquiry, stating that it should not be concealed as an internal investigation.











