Aishwarya Rai Shares Latest Pictures, Receives Criticism

Aishwarya Rai, the 90s superstar and daughter-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan, made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in a glamorous shimmery outfit. However, her pictures have received negative attention on the internet. Fans are criticizing her choice of stylist and hairstyle.

Aishwarya was seen wearing a green sequined kaftan, which some fans compared to a gift wrapper and disliked. She paired it with transparent high heels. She later changed into a silver outfit with a large black bow, which fans compared to a burrito wrapped in aluminum foil.

In addition to the outfits, fans are also tired of Aishwarya's unchanged hairstyle and makeup. They are suggesting she consider getting a haircut or trying something different.

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's historical drama 'Ponnyin Selvan.' She is currently promoting the second part of the film, which is based on the eponymous novel by author Kalki. The first part was released in September 2022, and the second part is set to release on April 28.



