Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Kashyap Announces Her Engagement With Boyfriend

Aaliyah Kashyap announces her engagement to boyfriend Shane Gregoire with heartfelt photos

Aaliyah expresses her love and excitement, calling Shane her best friend, partner, and soulmate

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and other celebrities shower congratulations on Aaliyah's engagement announcement

Aaliyah Kashyap, the popular YouTuber and daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has revealed her engagement to boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Aaliyah delightedly posted two photographs from the proposal, showcasing her stunning diamond ring and capturing the romantic moment of their kiss in a picturesque green field. Additionally, Aaliyah expressed her emotions and thoughts about the engagement in a heartfelt note.

Aaliyah Kashyap, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, took to Instagram to make a heartfelt announcement about her engagement with boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Alongside sharing pictures from the memorable proposal.

Aaliyah expressed her joy and love in a post, “Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe I get to call you that AAHHHH).”

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap responded to Aaliyah Kashyap's post with a heartfelt message of 'Congratulations' accompanied by three heart emojis. Janhvi Kapoor, a close friend and actor, expressed her surprise with a 'What!!!' comment. Actor Gurfateh Pirzada and singer Lisa Mishra also joined in congratulating the couple.

Aaliyah Kashyap, a popular YouTuber with a substantial fan base, regularly offers glimpses into her personal life on her channel. She has been in a relationship with Shane for a considerable period, having initially connected through a dating app.

In February, Aaliyah Kashyap expressed her support for a dating app through an endorsement, “When we’re single, trusting the dating process can be a challenge. We’ve all been hurt before and opening up to a stranger may not be easy. I took a leap of faith with Shane and today I’m so glad that I did!'

In a YouTube video on her channel last year, Aaliyah Kashyap opened up about a previous toxic relationship, 'I have been in a toxic relationship and I am not going to lie about it, it’s not the easiest thing to get out of, especially if you have been together for a while because it is all you know. So, when you imagine not being with that person, it gets a bit hard.”

“What helped me was that I realised I needed to prioritise myself. And that’s what you should do. You should always put yourself first, and if you are in a relationship that’s clearly causing harm to your mental health, if it is affecting you strongly, then it’s important that you to prioritise yourself, your mental health and get out of it,' she also added.









