Hrithik Roshan Drops Hint About Joining Jr NTR In

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to send a message to Jr NTR, expressing his wishes on his birthday. In his tweet, Hrithik hinted at the possibility of joining Jr NTR in 'War 2.' Responding to the tweet, Jr NTR confirmed their collaboration and invited Hrithik to the battleground.

Hrithik wrote “Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi (battlefield) my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace…until we meet (wink emoji). Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama (happy birthday my dear friend).”

Happy Birthday@tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace

…until we meet 😉

Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama 🙏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2023

Jr NTR responded to Hrithik's birthday wish by expressing his gratitude and excitement, “Thank you sir for your lovely wish! I’m going to soak in the day today…You should start counting down the days too… Hope you sleep well thinking about what awaits because I want you well rested at the yuddhabhoomi see you soon!”

Thank you sir for your lovely wish!

I’m going to soak in the day today…

You should start counting down the days too… Hope you sleep well thinking about what awaits because I want you well rested at the yuddhabhoomi 💪💣✊ see you soon! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 20, 2023









The action-packed film 'War' was helmed by director Siddharth Anand and hit theaters in 2019. It featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, with Tiger portraying dual roles, both of which met their demise in the movie. Currently, Siddharth is teaming up with Hrithik once again for their upcoming action flick titled 'Fighter.'

Initially, there were reports suggesting that Siddharth would direct 'War 2,' but later, Ayan Mukerji, known for directing 'Brahmastra,' took on the directorial role for the highly anticipated film. Hrithik Roshan is set to return in his role as Kabir Dhaliwal in 'War 2,' and while there were strong indications of Jr N

Last month, renowned film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce that 'War 2' would be the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe, following the storyline of 'Tiger 3.' Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, 'Tiger 3' is scheduled to hit the screens around Diwali later this year.

After his appearance in the film 'RRR,' Jr NTR is set to star in the upcoming movie 'Devara.' On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan's most recent project was 'Vikram Vedha.'

On the occasion of Jr NTR's 40th birthday, numerous celebrities, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and more, extended their wishes to the actor through social media platforms. The actor received heartfelt greetings from his industry colleagues and fans on his special day, which he celebrated on Saturday.







