Juhi Chawla's Daughter Jahnavi Mehta Shines At Columbia University Graduation

Juhi Chawla expresses joy and pride as her daughter Jahnavi Mehta graduates

Juhi humbly credits Jahnavi's achievements to her daughter's intellectual prowess

Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Juhi and expresses his excitement to celebrate with Jahnavi

Juhi Chawla is a renowned actress, expressed her joy and pride as her daughter Jahnavi Mehta successfully completed her studies at the esteemed Columbia University with outstanding results.

Speaking about this significant milestone, Juhi showered praise on Jahnavi's exceptional academic performance and humbly stated that she could not claim credit for her daughter's achievements and intellectual prowess. Additionally, Juhi empathetically acknowledged the challenges faced by other celebrity children in the industry, recognizing the immense pressure they often encounter.

On Friday, Juhi shared a picture from Jahnavi's graduation ceremony to announce the joyful occasion. She wrote, “#columbiaclass2023,” On Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan, a dear friend of Juhi, expressed his congratulations to her by stating,'This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love you Jaanz.”

0 Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Juhi and expresses his excitement to celebrate with Jahnavi 0 Juhi Chawla expresses joy and pride as her daughter Jahnavi Mehta graduates 0 Juhi humbly credits Jahnavi's achievements to her daughter's intellectual prowess

Juhi Chawla talks about jahnavi and said, “One shouldn’t be praising one’s own kid, but she is a brilliant kid and boasts of a praiseworthy academic record. She did great in her International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams, too, and topped History in India. In IB, she topped her school. At Columbia University, she is on the Dean’s List.”

Juhi also added “She’s so much into cricket! She lights up when she talks about cricket – players and the nitty-gritty of the sport. Sometimes I wonder all this knowledge comes from! I find it very surprising. This is what she has chosen for herself, so I can’t really take the credit for it. It all comes rather organically to her. I see many star kids trying to make it big in Bollywood. They are trying to be on the screen as actors and I feel it’s a lot of pressure on them. You don’t know if your next assignment, should you get it, will be successful. And then there is the scrutiny on social media. It’s all a lot to deal with.'

Industrialist Jay Mehta and actress Juhi Chawla tied the knot in 1995. They are blessed with two children named Jahnavi Mehta and Arjun Mehta. Jahnavi, who has always had a preference for maintaining a low public profile, was pursuing her education at Charterhouse in Surrey, UK.



