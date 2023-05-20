Prabhas And Kriti Sanon Set The Stage On Fire In Song

The first song from Om Raut's much-anticipated directional

The song is released in five languages

Adipurush is set for a wide Pan-India release on June 16th, featuring Hindi and Telugu versions

Om Raut's highly anticipated film, Adipurush, has released its first song, 'Jai Shri Ram.' The song captivates viewers with stunning imagery of Kriti Sanon portraying the abducted Janaki in Lanka, while Prabhas' Raghava prepares for an epic battle to rescue her. Ajay-Atul have composed the music, and Manoj Muntashir Shukla has penned the lyrics for this mesmerizing track.

The highly anticipated song 'Jai Shri Ram' from the film Adipurush has been released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The visually stunning song showcases Kriti Sanon in her most beautiful portrayal as Janaki, patiently waiting to be rescued under a tree.

Meanwhile, Prabhas' character Raghava joins forces with his brother Lakshman (played by Sunny Singh) and Bajrang (played by Devdatta Nage) to strategize a battle against Saif Ali Khan's character, Lankesh. One of the standout moments in the song is when Raghava and his vanar sena, consisting of enormous gorillas, create a bridge by floating rocks adorned with the phrase 'Jai Shri Ram' to embark on their war in Lanka. These highlights captivate the audience's attention and add to the excitement surrounding the film.

The utilization of visual effects continues to be a prominent aspect of discussion surrounding the film. Although the trailer provided a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan's character as Lankesh, the recently released song does not feature his appearance. The initial teaser of the film received criticism from the audience regarding Saif's controversial portrayal as Lankesh, but the trailer received positive feedback and appreciation.

Ajay-Atul, the talented singer duo, mesmerized the audience in Mumbai with a live orchestra performance of the Adipurush anthem, 'Jai Shri Ram.' Taking the stage on Saturday, they led a spectacular event where over 30 chorus singers accompanied them. The grand launch in Mumbai witnessed their captivating rendition, setting the atmosphere ablaze with their musical brilliance.

A reliable source associated with the movie revealed that the team of Adipurush strongly believes that the essence of the film lies within the song 'Jai Shri Ram.' They express that the song holds timeless appeal and will deeply resonate with audiences for years to come. With immense dedication, Ajay Atul, Bhushan Kumar, and Om Raut have crafted the song 'Jai Shri Ram' with a profound sense of devotion, aiming to spread positivity.

Adipurush, the highly anticipated film, is all set to hit theaters on June 16th, aiming for a wide Pan-India release. The movie has been filmed in both Hindi and Telugu languages, catering to a diverse audience across the country.