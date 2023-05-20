Priyanka Chopra Responds To The Question,

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, surrounded by family and friends. During a recent interview, the actor was asked about the big celebrations that culminated with fireworks. When questioned why she wanted such a 'big' wedding, Priyanka replied, 'I wanted to get married in a palace,' and there was nothing wrong with it.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for over four years. In January of last year, they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. She was born through surrogacy. The wedding has been mentioned frequently by the pair. In a new interview, Priyanka was questioned, 'Why did you want it (her wedding with Nick) to be so big?' She said that the ceremony was 'big in scale' yet 'very intimate.'

'Because I never said I was subtle,' she explained. Everything I do is significant. I am a daring individual. The wedding was large in scale, but just 110 people attended. It was the folks closest to me and my spouse, and we kept it extremely private. But I had hoped to marry in a palace. with a 75-foot train, why not?'

Priyanka wore a handmade Ralph Lauren gown that took 1,826 hours to manufacture, complete with pearls, jewels, Swarovski crystals, and a 75-foot train, to the first Christian ceremony. The garment also had some unique details, such as eight words in hand-stitched embroidery that read: Nicholas Jerry Jonas, Madhu and Ashok, Om Namah Shivay (a Hindu mantra summoning Lord Shiva), family, hope, compassion, and love, December 1st, 2018.

Priyanka wore a crimson lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee during the second Hindu ceremony. Everyone attended the wedding in Rajasthan, from Sophie Turner and her then-fiancé Joe Jonas to Priyanka and Nick's parents. The pair, who had been dating for seven months before marrying, had completed the Hindu and Christian ceremonies with wedding banquets in Delhi and Mumbai.

Priyanka was last seen in Love Again, where she now lives with Nick and their one-year-old daughter Malti in Los Angeles. The performer is currently working on her next Hollywood picture, Heads Of State, in which she will co-star with John Cena and Idris Elba.