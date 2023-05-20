Sara Ali Khan Returns To Mumbai After Her Cannes Debut 

Sara Ali Khan, who made her red carpet debut at the 76th Cannes International Film.

Sara was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport.

Sara Ali Khan, who made her red carpet debut at the 76th Cannes International Film Festival in France, returned to Mumbai on Saturday. Sara was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport in a video provided by a paps account. The actor smiled as he addressed the photographers stationed at the airport.

A paparazzi interviewed Sara about her time in Cannes. 'Accha tha,' she said. It was good. Aap logo ki yaad aayi (It was good. I was missing you guys).' Shen then grinned. At Cannes 2023, another paparazzi complimented her appearance, and she replied, 'Thank you.' A fan requested a selfie with the actor, and she complied.

After shouting 'thank you,' the actress dashed towards her car, waved to the crowd, and climbed inside. The actor dressed for the trip in a black crop top, blue jeans, and a colorful jacket. She donned spectacles and wore white sneakers with a black sling bag.

Sara wore a number of designer ensembles to the Cannes Film Festival. Sara made her red carpet debut on Tuesday in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga. At the event, the actor wore a white and black saree as well as a black dress.

Following that, the actor attended the Red Sea International Film Festival. She wore a sparkly tassel outfit for it. Sara took to Instagram to share photos of her outfit, writing, 'Sorry for the spam. I'm feeling a little too glam. Sara almost swam when she saw the clear water. But then I decided it was solely for my gramps.'

Sara is working on a number of projects. Zara Hatke, directed by Laxman Utekar, will include her. Vicky Kaushal, Sharib Hashmi, and Rakesh Bedi star in Zara Bachke. The film, produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, is set to enter theaters on June 2.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh co-star in Metro In Dino. Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak are among her other credits.