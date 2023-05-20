Shreyas Talpade Hopes For Golmaal 5 To Begin Soon

Shreyas Talpade eagerly awaits the release of Golmaal 5

Actor Shreyas Talpade shares his excitement for the upcoming installment of the successful comedy franchise, Golmaal, expressing his eagerness for Golmaal 5. Despite filmmaker Rohit Shetty's promise to release the film soon, production has yet to commence. Shreyas Talpade previously appeared in Golmaal Returns (2008), alongside Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kareena Kapoor, and Tusshar Kapoor.

Rohit Shetty's comedy film franchise, Golmaal, made its debut in 2006 with the movie 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited.' Starring Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Arshad Warsi, the film received widespread acclaim.

Over the years, Shetty went on to create three successful sequels: 'Golmaal Returns,' 'Golmaal 3,' and 'Golmaal Again.' These films continued the hilarious escapades of the beloved characters, entertaining audiences with their comedic brilliance.

According to reports, Shreyas said, 'To be very honest, not only the fans, even we are eagerly waiting for Golmaal 5. Just before the pandemic hit us, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn had announced that we would be doing the next installment of Golmaal. However, unfortunately, COVID happened and then things changed. So to be very honest, we are not aware of what the story is. Only Rohit is aware of it. So once he calls us and tells us, we'll be able to talk more about it. But yes, like the fans, we are also eagerly waiting for Golmaal 5.'

Shreyas Talpade fondly reminisced about his time on the film sets, stating that every day during the making of the films felt like a celebration, 'We have to credit our captain Rohit Shetty for the same because the atmosphere on his sets is always lively and fun. I read somewhere that Rohit said as long as he makes films, he will continue to make Golmaal. So similarly, as long as we are here in this industry, we want Rohit to keep on making Golmaal movies because it is extremely refreshing to be on that set and meet all the lovely friends.'

Shreyas Talpade, known for his role in the recent Hindi film 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?', has secured a role in Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut, 'Emergency.' In the film, Shreyas portrays the character of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Alongside Kangana, the movie features a talented cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, and the late Satish Kaushik.





