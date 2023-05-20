Shweta Tiwari Sizzles In Yellow Off-Shoulder Dress, Rocking The Summer Look

Shweta Tiwari is a renowned Indian actress

Shweta Tiwari Slays in Summery Yellow Off-Shoulder Dress

Shweta Tiwari is an Indian actress renowned for her work in Hindi television, achieved fame through her portrayal of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's popular soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She made history in 2010 by winning the reality show Bigg Boss, becoming the first female winner of the series. Shweta has also participated in other reality shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shweta Tiwari a well-known Indian television actress, impresses with her fashion choices as she dons a vibrant neon yellow off-shoulder dress, exuding confidence and style. With her flair for chic and sexy outfits, Shweta Tiwari consistently showcases her ability to rock fashionable ensembles.

Shweta appeared absolutely gorgeous, radiating her infectious smile while flaunting a lovely soft pink makeover.

She opted for a side-parted hairstyle, allowing her glossy hair to cascade over one shoulder, accentuating her well-toned physique.

She complemented her attire with eye-catching earrings in the shape of clouds, featuring delicate raindrop details hanging from them.

Despite being 42 years old and a mother of two, this Bollywood diva defies age norms and continues to shine. Her captivating photoshoots are a testament to her stunning beauty and undeniable allure.

Presently, Rakul Preet Singh is portraying the main character Aparajita in the television series 'Main Hoon Aparajita'.

