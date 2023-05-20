Vivek Agnihotri Talks About Cannes Film Festival

Vivek Agnihotri criticizes the focus on fashion at the Cannes Film Festival

Meera Chopra shares her own experience at Cannes

Vivek Agnihotri raises concerns about the presence of assistants

On Saturday, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri indirectly criticized those who garnered attention for their fashionable looks at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, emphasizing that the event should focus on films rather than being a mere 'fashion show.' This tweet followed his previous criticism of the use of assistants accompanying female celebrities on the red carpet.

Vivek wrote in his tweet “Do you know that Cannes Film Festival is about films? I thought I should remind you just in case you were thinking it’s a fashion show.”

Replying to his tweet, actor Meera Chopra wrote, “Its very sad, I said the same thing when I went there last year.. that it's become a fashion parade. Bollywood only talks about what you are wearing and where all you are being covered in media, to the extent that it becomes stressful. Believe me it's not the same for other countries. They've not gone crazy like us on fashion and pr!”

Do you know that Cannes Film Festival is about films?

I thought I should remind you just in case you were thinking it’s a fashion show. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 20, 2023





3 Vivek Agnihotri raises concerns about the presence of assistants 3 Vivek Agnihotri criticizes the focus on fashion at the Cannes Film Festival 3 Meera Chopra shares her own experience at Cannes





Last year, Meera Chopra had the opportunity to make her debut on the Cannes red carpet. When asked about her experience, she shared with the media her thoughts on the event. “Going to the festival was actually an overwhelming feeling because I didn’t just go with some liquor brand, or just to walk the red carpet for nothing. I know there were a lot of people who were doing that. But I went there to promote my film, Safed, by launching the poster. But, now the whole exercise of getting dressed up, getting your pictures clicked, giving it out on your social media, has become cumbersome and tiresome. I don’t know what purpose it serves'

“The spotlight should always be on work more. But because of this madness, everything boils down to what kind of design and brand you are wearing? It is a very shallow way of thinking,” she also said.

The director of 'The Kashmir Files' recently posted a photo capturing Aishwarya Rai's initial appearance on the red carpet this year. He wrote, 'Have you guys heard of a term called ‘costume Slaves’. They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?”

During the Cannes Film Festival, numerous celebrities graced the red carpet, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Diana Penty, Urvashi Rautela, Sapna Choudhary, Aman Gupta from Shark Tank, and Shannon, daughter of singer Kumar Sanu.







