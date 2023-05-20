Gold Prices Up By Rs 2700 Per Tola

The price of one tola of gold has reached Rs 235,000.

The price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 201,732.

The price of gold per ounce increased by 13 dollars.

KARACHI: The price of gold per tola increased by Rs 2700 in the country on Saturday.

According to All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association(APGJA), the price of one tola of gold has reached Rs 235,000 in the country after an increase of Rs 2700.

The price of 10 grams of gold is Rs 201,732 with an increase of Rs 2315.

According to the association, the price of gold per ounce in the world market increased by 13 dollars to 1977 dollars per ounce.