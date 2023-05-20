Pakistan, Russia Sign Deal To Boost Trade Relations

Pakistan and Russia signed bilateral trade agreement to boost trade.

Agreement was signed during economic conference in Kazan, Russia.

Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar represented Pakistan at the conference.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have signed a bilateral agreement aimed at facilitating trade and boosting economic relations between the two countries.

3 Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar represented Pakistan at the conference. 3 Pakistan and Russia signed bilateral trade agreement to boost trade. 3 Agreement was signed during economic conference in Kazan, Russia.

The deal was signed during a three-day Russia-Islamic World Economic Forum held in Kazan, Russia. Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar represented Pakistan at the economic conference that brought together participants from 85 countries.

Both countries signed the protocol relating to customs cooperation between Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce and the Federal Customs Services of the Russian Federation.

This protocol serves as a vital legal framework for the development of commercial relations and facilitates the smooth movement of goods between Pakistan and Russia. It also offers substantial customs duty discount for Pakistani products entering the Russian market.

The protocol encompasses administrative cooperation and the exchange of information within the framework of the unified Tariff Preferences of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Speaking to Russian state media, Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar said trade and political relations between Pakistan and Russia have witnessed significant improvement.

He said numerous meetings held between high-ranking officials from both sides, particularly regarding the oil and gas trade.

“I believe that Russia and Pakistan have made significant strides in enhancing their trade and political relations,” he said.

He further mentioned several meetings have taken place notably the visit of the Russian oil minister to Islamabad, followed by the visit of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to Russia.

Naveed Qamar said both countries have made significant progress in the trade of petroleum products He mentioned that Russia had provided assistance to Pakistan by supplying wheat following last year floods and offering discounts to support the flood victims.