Value Of Dollar Rises By Rs 12 In A Week

KARACHI: The value of the dollar has increased by Rs 12 in a week and USD closed at Rs 301 in the open market on Saturday.

Similarly, the value of the Euro increased by Rs.4 during the week. The price of the Euro increased from Rs 320 to RS 324

The value of the British pound increased by Rs 11 while the British pound sold at Rs 374 from Rs 363 in one week.

The price of Saudi riyal increased by Rs 95 paisa and the price of Saudi riyal increased from RS 78.75 paisa to Rs 79.70.