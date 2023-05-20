Justin Timberlake Responds To Jessica Biel's TikTok Comment

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel joined the chorus on the online joke.

Fan left a comment on the singer's video.

Timberlake and Biel have two boys together and have been married for ten years.

When a naive fan asked Justin Timberlake about his girlfriend and pointed out striking similarities between Jessica Biel, an actor, and his wife, Jessica Biel, Timberlake joined the chorus on the online joke.

0 Timberlake and Biel have two boys together and have been married for ten years. 0 Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel joined the chorus on the online joke. 0 Fan left a comment on the singer's video.

The root of the joke was traced to TikTok, when a fan left a comment on the singer's video, 'I don't know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel Congrats!'

The singer responded to the comparison, 'Yeah. Yeah…Yeah, From now on, I'm only going by 'Jessica Biel's Boyfriend.''

With clever comments, fans of the 42-year-old slipped into the comment area.

One user wrote, 'I don't know who Jessica Biel is, but you look like her husband.'

Another chimed, 'What!!! How you meet Jessica Biel??? you friends with like the Backstreet Boys or something? Wow crazy.'

The third user added, 'Jessica Biel's boyfriend should totally drop and album or something.'

Additionally, Timberlake and Biel have two boys together, Silas and Phineas, and have been married for ten years.







