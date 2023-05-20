Andy Cohen 'broke Down' Over Parenting Worries

Andy Cohen "broke down" over his feelings of vulnerability as a single parent.

He opened up about the challenges he faced while growing his family.

"It was just a trigger, it opened up a vulnerability."

The 54-year-old TV star opened up about the challenges he faced while growing his family with his children Benjamin, aged four, and Lucy, aged 12 months.

Speaking on the podcast 'Two T's in a Pod' with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, he explained: 'The thing has been for me in the last year is when Lucy came, I think it really changed me as a parent. I felt way more in control when I had just one. Then when I had two, I not only felt... I don't want to say I felt out of control, but I just felt the experience got a little lonelier for me. I started to feel more vulnerable.'

Speaking about an incident during a day out at the park with other families, he said: 'The sprinklers went off, and I didn't know to have a change of clothes. I looked around, and I'm the only single parent there. I'm the only gay dad. I just felt like I was on an island, and I went back to my house, and I cried.

In a previous statement, Andy shared that his priorities have shifted after the arrival of his second child.

He told PEOPLE: 'I'm choosing to stay home with them so much more than I ever would have. I was not someone who ever stayed at home, so my priorities have just totally changed.'











