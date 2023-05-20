Taylor Lautner Reflects On Missed Experiences Because Of Fame

Twilight star Taylor Lautner recently shared his thoughts on fame.

Twilight star Taylor Lautner recently shared his thoughts on fame. Despite having positive memories of his time in the spotlight, the 31-year-old actor admitted to feeling resentful about missing out on ordinary experiences.

Taylor Lautner discussed his time in the Twilight films during an interview on SiriusXM's Today radio show. When asked if he feels any regrets when reflecting on that period of his life, he shared his thoughts.

The actor responded, 'Now, only fond memories. But I do think that I also needed the space.'

Lautner continued, 'I was always incredibly thankful and feel super blessed for what it brought me but maybe there was a little bit of, like, resentment, deep in there, going like 'I wish I could have experienced this part of normalcy.' Now, I wouldn't change it, but I think it needed the growth to get to that place.' The Twilight films, which starred Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson opposite Lautner, have earned more than $3.4 billion worldwide.



