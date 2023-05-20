Ashes 2023: Anderson Says 'No One Can Cope With England'

Anderson Says 'No One Can Cope With England'

Anderson acknowledges Australia's talented squad

Anderson with a remarkable record of 685 Test wickets in 333 innings

James Anderson, the experienced English fast bowler, is confident that no team can match England in cricket. Under the guidance of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, England's Test cricket performance has significantly improved, winning ten out of 13 matches with their aggressive style of play known as 'BazBall.'

Although Anderson acknowledges Australia's talented squad, he believes that England can defeat them if they perform at their best.

'Australia are naturally extremely competitive and aggressive. They’ll have discussed [our tactics] and have their own plans and ways of how they are going to cope,' said Anderson.

'I just think if we do what we’ve been doing and play as well as we possibly can, I don’t think anyone in the world can cope with it.'

James Anderson also expressed admiration for his captain, Ben Stokes, highlighting the team's remarkable improvement under his leadership. Anderson went on to describe Stokes as the best among the eight Test captains he has played under.

'I think he’s been spot on so far. I can’t fault anything really. I think everyone knew that he was a leader, the way he trains, whether it’s the gym or whether it’s catching or batting or bowling the way he goes about his business – he is the ultimate professional; a born leader.

'[But] for me, it’s the finer details, not just on the field where his tactical nous has been spot on, but also his emotional intelligence off the field and how he talks to everyone in the group. If he needs to put his arm around someone or fire someone up, he’s just got a really good way of doing that. So I’ve been really impressed,' Anderson added.

Before the Ashes series against Australia, England will engage in a single Test match against Ireland as part of their preparation. The Ashes series itself will consist of five Tests, scheduled to take place from June 16 to July 31.

James Anderson, with a remarkable record of 685 Test wickets in 333 innings, currently holds the third-highest number of wickets in the history of Test cricket.

